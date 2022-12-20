'Christmas not canceled' in war-torn Bucha

ABC News' Britt Clennett is in Bucha, the scene of death and destruction amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where our team saw a tree-lighting ceremony that is a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

December 20, 2022

