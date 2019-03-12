-
Now Playing: Green Bay Packers, a rainbow and White House Christmas trees: World in Photos, Dec 2
-
Now Playing: K-pop star dies, protests in Iraq, Lizzo performs: This Week In Photos, Nov. 29, 2019
-
Now Playing: Flamingos, Pope Francis and California fire: World in Photos, Nov. 27
-
Now Playing: A Christmas tree farm, Greta Thunberg, Gadhimai Festival: World in Photos, Dec. 3
-
Now Playing: Latinx music legend Romeo Santos talks defining his career on his own terms
-
Now Playing: Bombshell interview with Prince Andrew’s accuser
-
Now Playing: Trump to join world leaders at London NATO Summit
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump: Macron has insulted NATO alliance
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Prince Andrew’s accuser speaks out
-
Now Playing: Pressure mounts for Prince Andrew after accuser speaks out
-
Now Playing: President Trump arrives in UK for NATO summit
-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew accuser speaks out in latest scandal for royal family
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein accuser takes on Prince Andrew in 1st TV interview
-
Now Playing: Video shows citizens taking on terrorist suspect in deadly stabbings in London
-
Now Playing: Trump in London for NATO summit
-
Now Playing: London Bridge stabbing kills 2 and injures 3
-
Now Playing: Germany’s largest gathering of Santa Clauses
-
Now Playing: Nearly 200 killed in Iranian protests