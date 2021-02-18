Now Playing: Ash Wednesday, children playing and Fashion Week: The World in Photos, Feb. 17

Now Playing: North Carolina tornado, winter storms, Cicely Tyson viewing: World in Photos, Feb. 16

Now Playing: William and Kate speak to nursing student on front line of COVID-19

Now Playing: Prince Philip hospitalized as ‘precautionary measure’

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Now Playing: Indian farmers taking a stand

Now Playing: Prince Philip hospitalized in London

Now Playing: Repairs continue at Notre Dame Cathedral nearly 2 years after fire

Now Playing: Koalas released into Australia's wild after rescue

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Prince Philip admitted to hospital

Now Playing: Tourists flock to see frozen waterfalls in China

Now Playing: Mount Etna spews smoke and lava after eruption

Now Playing: Inside Notre Dame Cathedral nearly 2 years after devastating fire

Now Playing: Less than 2 years after devastating fire, a first look at Notre Dame’s restoration

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Now Playing: Rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

Now Playing: Nearly 2 years after inferno: A look at Notre Dame's restoration progress