Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for It's coming Rome
We're. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:57","description":"Jubilant scenes across Italy as the country celebrates winning Euro 2020, beating England on penalties in a dramatic final for its first major soccer trophy since 2006.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78799934","title":"It's coming Rome","url":"/International/video/coming-rome-78799934"}