Confronting misinformation in Israeli-Hamas war

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Gordon Pennycook about the increasing levels of false information and misinformation being shared on social media platforms about the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

October 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live