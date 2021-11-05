Transcript for Coral reefs could stop growing in 10 years: Study

A new study highlights the grim fate of the world's coral reefs researchers say the reefs could stop growing in eighty years of global warming continues at the current rate. The study calls for major cuts in Greece greenhouse gas emissions back in this country California's governor is expanding the State's drought emergency. Governor Gavin Newsom travel to a reservoir that's less than half full. And he placed 39 more counties under emergency declarations despite extremely dry conditions. Newsom is not yet requiring residents to conserve water.

