Novel coronavirus many times deadlier then the flu

More
Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding answers questions in regard to the coronavirus, such as how many more times deadlier it is than the flu, the rising infection rate in Italy and more.
3:58 | 03/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Novel coronavirus many times deadlier then the flu

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:58","description":"Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding answers questions in regard to the coronavirus, such as how many more times deadlier it is than the flu, the rising infection rate in Italy and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69546731","title":"Novel coronavirus many times deadlier then the flu","url":"/International/video/coronavirus-times-deadlier-flu-69546731"}