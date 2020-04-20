Coronavirus, tulip garden and Philippines: World in Photos, April 20

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:48 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus, tulip garden and Philippines: World in Photos, April 20

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70245497","title":"Coronavirus, tulip garden and Philippines: World in Photos, April 20","url":"/International/video/coronavirus-tulip-garden-philippines-world-photos-april-20-70245497"}