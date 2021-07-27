Now Playing: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos faces backlash after Amazon comments

Now Playing: Wally Funk overcame decades of sexism to become oldest astronaut

Now Playing: 'It's a girl!' Orangutan born in Israeli zoo boosts hope for conservationists

Now Playing: Team USA’s swimmers rack up medals at Tokyo Olympics

Now Playing: California teen attacked by crocodile in Mexico

Now Playing: German gymnastics team wears full-length unitards at Tokyo Olympics

Now Playing: Biden: US will conclude combat mission in Iraq

Now Playing: Olympics athletes compete for glory amid controversy over COVID-19 pandemic

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 26, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 26, 2021

Now Playing: US men’s swimming takes gold at Games

Now Playing: France approves new law requiring proof of vaccination

Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi prime minister

Now Playing: President Joe Biden met with Iraqi prime minister at White House

Now Playing: Wildfires rage, Olympics, flood cleanup: World in Photos, July 26

Now Playing: Highlights from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Now Playing: ABC News Update: Dixie Wildfire spreads across Northern California

Now Playing: ABC News Live: US gold medal taekwondo star makes Olympic history