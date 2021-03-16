Transcript for Several countries pause rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine

There is no concern over one of the vaccines not yet authorized in the US several countries are popping their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine while scientists investigating reports of blood clots. Developed by some patients after receiving the shot. Foreign correspondent James Longman joins me now from London with more James what's the main concern here and how much evidence is there. Well. The main concern is not their all kinds of possible side effects and are being reported a number of different countries in Mason an blog cults. Levels have been some two we understand two of three reported death single way and people who had just been vaccinated no proof Schneider knowledge whatsoever well as to whether or not this is busy dealings that aren't saying but anecdotally. Authorities that says that SA today passed to investigate. This is cause they goes from these blood clots the report suggests that. With 37 cases among seventeen million people have been vaccinated so it does suggest that this is Sig statistically. Very very insignificant and there were fewer blog post reported and they would be in the general population the general unvaccinated population so it's got a lot of people have to say here in Britain scratching their heads because. So far Nady 25 million people have been vaccinated in Britain. The majority of those windy AstraZeneca boxing to have no pain any widespread concerns. Outside affects not been any major reports about any kinds of issues concerning blood cult so anything else that monster and so Britain is the same old woman and you've got this massive real wells test case on the AstraZeneca vaccine being rolled out across Britain. And yet in Europe anyway garden and these ten countries have now suspended. The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccines and isn't parroting their ability to battle comes in because we're seeing surges in Europe growing now Italy is gone back into law must continue from that almost exactly a year ago I was it was a first comes in what's going to Motown its dings and again. Schools restaurants bars. Non essentials stores all colors and so you know look he was sent on a minute you. Ingraham cultivated. Outbreak which is re emerging from vaccinations haven't been quick an offer something like eight million people have been vaccinated in Germany and got out of the roughly 24 millionaire in Britain. And yet now you stopped you'll boxing rollout so we'll wait and see the European medicines agency is reviewing this is going to be announced and I think next couple of days. As to whether they how these vaccinations to neutral would and this is a really big problems are Europe. Cancer is an and the World Health Organization says as a routine as. Manages shows at the surveillance system is working properly but what does this mean not only. For those European countries that you mentioned but also added Kodak's effort to get vaccines to poorer countries. Yeah election. And logistics sentence and say they won't be too much of an impact because. As far as we understand it the AstraZeneca proxies develops and sold the developing wells come out all India and South Korea so there's not going to be an issue that this is and year to initiate. I am the World Health Organization has said also that. All countries should continue using the AstraZeneca boxing a lot of wealthier intelligence agency says. And a button the bigger issue I think is one of confidence it's. It's decided how many minutes here Kansas saying this might clear on whether or not should go to my AstraZeneca boxing or if I'm messaging on all boxing's and sends a pretty. Dangerous message I think one thing neither Archie and having been in Liberia prisons and the and in las EA in Africa. Is that these are countries who now do Howell who. Imports in boxing's off than they save lives all kinds of his and diseases. Raging through Africa and may understand the necessity for vaccinations so whilst is is might have an impact on confidence and from Tulsa well one would hope that developing on anyway that is not amount to much of an impact on the logistics. It was a very important aren't going to be impacted our time right James long an in London tourists thanks James.

