Couple vandalizes artwork worth nearly $500K

More
A graffiti painting showcased in South Korea was damaged by a young couple who said they believed it was “participatory art.”
0:51 | 04/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple vandalizes artwork worth nearly $500K
And I. Mean. Okay. Okay. Ingredient inhibiting dental assistant. Originally. How it's pretty deadly incident as an indoors because of retrieved.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"A graffiti painting showcased in South Korea was damaged by a young couple who said they believed it was “participatory art.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76856137","title":"Couple vandalizes artwork worth nearly $500K","url":"/International/video/couple-vandalizes-artwork-worth-500k-76856137"}