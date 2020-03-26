Transcript for COVID-19 cases reach half a million worldwide

At the epicenter of the novel corona virus outbreak in Italy the number of peace is still rising 6100. People newly diagnosed. And more than 660. People dying from covad nineteen in just the past 24 hours. Caskets now being transported from morgues by army trucks the World Health Organization now saying a tenth of all pieces in Europe. Are in health care workers. And many more but it kind of night it felt affect me that the bid to keep all the health services Bristol. Because pick technical stoning to all of us. Britain's Prince Charles among the more than 500000. People around the world testing positive for the virus Clarence House treating gratitude for all of them get well soon messages. Saying the 71 year old who reportedly has a mild case of the virus is enormously touched by your kind words. Yeah voted Francis and his morning mass praying for those living in fear among the pandemic. Including those left unemployed and the elderly isolated in nursing homes. He's moving video showing eighty secure Gionta whose battled coated nineteen for the past seven weeks in hard hit northern Italy. Being released from the hospital fully recovered. The town's mayor posting on FaceBook among many stories of pain and suffering Jian is healing gives us so much hope. And another possible sign of hope while numbers out of China aren't independently confirmed. For another day there are nil when new local cases of the virus reported in the city of Wuhan. Where this outbreak began. Marcy Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.