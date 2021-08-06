-
Now Playing: D-Day anniversary, sea snot, newborn rhino; World in Photos, June 7, 2021
-
Now Playing: French President Macron slapped in face during official trip
-
Now Playing: One of the world's biggest-ever new dinosaur species found
-
Now Playing: Last surviving liberator of Auschwitz dies at age 98
-
Now Playing: VP Harris heads to Mexico
-
Now Playing: Hundreds arrested in organized crime global sting
-
Now Playing: DOJ recovers millions in ransom paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 07, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 7, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Lilibet Diana is 1st senior royal born in US
-
Now Playing: France’s concert experiment as Europe prepares to reopen to tourists
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan announce birth of 2nd child
-
Now Playing: Harris delivers message in Guatemala
-
Now Playing: Swimmers get up close to pod of dolphins in New South Wales
-
Now Playing: Seas in Philippines polluted with face masks, shields and PPE
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Sen. Joe Manchin deals blow to Democrats’ hopes for voting rights bill
-
Now Playing: Vice president examining root causes of immigration crisis
-
Now Playing: Vice president meets with Guatemalan president on immigration