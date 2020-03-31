Crews build intensive care unit in overcrowded hospitals in Milan

A 200-bed intensive care unit was built to help relieve the pressure on overcrowded hospitals in northern Italy.
3:00 | 03/31/20

Crews build intensive care unit in overcrowded hospitals in Milan
