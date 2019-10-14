Transcript for Crisis in Syria worsens

We begin with the crisis in Syria are growing worse by the hour one senior official in the trump administration describes it asked. Total chaos. We have reports that hundreds of ice is prisoners are escaping as malicious back by Turkey push deeper into Syria. And in a major development that former US allies this Syrian Kurds have now struck a deal with the Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad to fight Turkey as US forces that would block. The other major concern is the report of mass atrocities including the and the civilians by Obama. There are militias which include fighters with ties to ice is an al-Qaeda. ABC's mega attempt Regina is here with the latest mega good morning. Good morning Kenneth analysts at that had Defense Secretary mark asked for is calling president Trump's decision to pull US troops. Out of the region deliberate despite backlash from both Republicans and Democrats. May seem to US betrayed their longtime allies the Kurds. This morning the violence continues to escalate in northern Syria. As Turkey's military operation targeting America's Kurdish allies grows deeper than just one week. Hundreds reported dead. That number expected to soar I found out about this woman saying I have four children two girls and two boys where should I go where and I go president trump now ordering that withdrawal of all 1000 US troops out of northern Syria. Defense Secretary Marc Casper on FOX News Sunday Spain for this situation there again getting worse by the hour we now know we believe that. The Turks now intend to go further south and originally expected it puts us in a terrible position property 200000 current. I spent years fighting I this alongside the US forces. Three somehow keeping their posts guarding ice is prisons. ABC news confer mean dozens of those ice its prisoners were high value detainees. Meantime the Kurds have struck a deal with Syrian dictator Bashar Al Asad military to fight against Turkey. People gathering in the streets to celebrate. ABC's Ian panel on the ground near the Syrian border. So bizarre of the events of the last seven days being that we're now looking up bash Sarah last night in the Syrian ministry with the blood of hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians on the hands accused of war crimes right. Mass detention as a savior of the Syria's Kurds as American troops pull out of the area. Look at Turkey if they stand and fight and president of the ones men are in for a much bigger fight than they ever anticipated. Turkey calling the current terrorists refusing to negotiate with that. The trump administration now sane they're ready to impose severe sanctions on Turkey these sanctions. Could be starting small they could be maximum pressure which would destroy the Turkish economy. Planned over the weekend a 35 year old female politician with shot in the head by what is believed to be an al-Qaeda linked group. Backed by Turkey the United Nations estimates at least a 130000. People happen displaced from the fighting Kenneth Megan thank you.

