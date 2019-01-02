Transcript for Crisis in Venezuela

Well the US administration is warning the mother order regime here that there will be grave consequences. If they continue to intimidate Wong light though the south of proclaimed interim president here. After authorities say special unit of the national police force arrived at his home up at his home. Yesterday asking about his wife and daughter and at the tension here continues to escalate US US national security advisor. John Bolton telling a radio show. That he does not think military intervention. Is imminent here in Venezuela although he said it's still. All options still remain on the table here on the ground in Venezuela. Attention really higher than we have ever seen it here in the past few years as people. Believe that the military intervention is now seriously. On the table as we continue to have two presidents here yesterday. We wrapped up one week that this country has two presidents a week that will certainly go down. And the history books and tomorrow we are expecting more mass protests of march towards downtown. And we expect that could turn violent. Cody level ABC news Kodak S Venezuela.

