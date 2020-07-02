-
Now Playing: Streets of Wuhan deserted amid outbreak
-
Now Playing: Quarantined patients speak out as concern grows for Olympic organizers
-
Now Playing: ‘Trusted Travelers’ program is suspended for New Yorkers
-
Now Playing: Astronaut Christina Koch returns home after 1 year in space
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship off coast of Japan still under quarantine
-
Now Playing: Record-setting run in space ends
-
Now Playing: Americans still quarantined on cruise ships
-
Now Playing: Freight train derailment in Canada sparks massive fire
-
Now Playing: Floods prompt evacuations in New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Trump acquittal, Turkey plane crash, Oscar preparations: World in Photos, Feb. 6
-
Now Playing: Passenger jet slides off runway, breaks into pieces in Turkey
-
Now Playing: Home researchers working furiously to learn how a vaccine for the coronavirus works
-
Now Playing: What you should really be worried about with the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: A close look at what life is like on the inside of an outbreak
-
Now Playing: Desperate race to get Americans out of China
-
Now Playing: Around 350 Americans back from Wuhan, China
-
Now Playing: Plane rolls down embankment and breaks into pieces
-
Now Playing: At least 52 injured in plane crash at Istanbul airport