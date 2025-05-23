Cruise ship saves passengers, pets from disabled catamaran

Carnival Splendor traveled five hours to reach the stranded vessel.

May 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live