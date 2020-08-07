Dancing robots cheer at baseball game in Japan

More
Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks installed dancing robots in the stadium to support the team as fans are not allowed to attend games due to coronavirus restrictions.
0:53 | 07/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dancing robots cheer at baseball game in Japan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks installed dancing robots in the stadium to support the team as fans are not allowed to attend games due to coronavirus restrictions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71681002","title":"Dancing robots cheer at baseball game in Japan","url":"/International/video/dancing-robots-cheer-baseball-game-japan-71681002"}