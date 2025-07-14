Daredevils run with charging bulls at centuries-old festival in Spain

ABC News' Ines De La Cuetara takes us to Pamplona, Spain, as she talks to bull runners about why the partake in the infamous Running of the Bulls each morning at the centuries-old San Fermín festival.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live