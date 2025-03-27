Daughter of rape victim Gisèle Pelicot: “For .. his family, Dominique is dead”

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Caroline Darian, the daughter of rape victim Gisèle Pelicot, about her father’s crime and the public trial, both focuses in her book “I’ll Never Call Him Dad Again.”

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live