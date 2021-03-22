DC statehood rally, Icelandic volcano, border crisis: World in Photos, March 22

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 03/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DC statehood rally, Icelandic volcano, border crisis: World in Photos, March 22
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76611453","title":"DC statehood rally, Icelandic volcano, border crisis: World in Photos, March 22","url":"/International/video/dc-statehood-rally-icelandic-volcano-border-crisis-world-76611453"}