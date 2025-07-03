Deadly strikes continue in Gaza

The Hamas-run Gaza Media Office says at least 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in a series of attacks in the past 48 hours. ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports.

July 3, 2025

