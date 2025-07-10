Deaths at Gaza aid sites ‘truly tragic’: Former ambassador

Edward Djerejian, former U.S. ambassador to Israel and senior fellow at the Harvard Belfer Center, discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and chances for a ceasefire deal.

July 10, 2025

