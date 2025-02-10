Deep-sea anglerfish in shallower waters near the Canary Islands shocks researchers

Marine researchers said they were surprised to spot a deep-sea anglerfish in blue waters off the coast of Tenerife. The fish is typically found at depths where little to no light penetrates.

February 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live