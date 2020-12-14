Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Deer navigate their way through snow
You. Oh.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:58","description":"A ski instructor spots a trio of deer stuck in deep mountain snow in northern Italy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74715504","title":"Deer navigate their way through snow","url":"/International/video/deer-navigate-snow-74715504"}