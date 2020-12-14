Deer navigate their way through snow

More
A ski instructor spots a trio of deer stuck in deep mountain snow in northern Italy.
0:58 | 12/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deer navigate their way through snow
You. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"A ski instructor spots a trio of deer stuck in deep mountain snow in northern Italy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74715504","title":"Deer navigate their way through snow","url":"/International/video/deer-navigate-snow-74715504"}