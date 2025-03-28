Denmark Reporter says Greenlanders are ‘really frightened’ for their independence

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Denmark’s TV2 senior correspondent, Jesper Steinmetz, about how people in Greenland are reacting to Vice President JD Vance’s visit.

March 28, 2025

