Deputy Pentagon press secretary on recent Houthi strikes

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal spoke with Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on how the Pentagon is responding to the latest Houthi attacks and if there are safety concerns.

January 12, 2024

