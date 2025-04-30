Disgraced cardinal withdraws from papal conclave

Cardinal Angelo Becciu is bowing out of next week’s conclave as he appeals a conviction in a major Vatican corruption trial. ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports.

April 30, 2025

