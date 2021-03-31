Divers swim with humpback whales

More
Freedivers get up close with a pod of majestic humpback whales off the coast of Bermuda.
2:24 | 03/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Divers swim with humpback whales
A. We. Yeah. And. I I. And the yeah. Yeah. And yeah. And where you yeah yeah. And yeah. I. Yeah. Yeah. A. Of it. A yeah. Okay. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"Freedivers get up close with a pod of majestic humpback whales off the coast of Bermuda.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76793115","title":"Divers swim with humpback whales","url":"/International/video/divers-swim-humpback-whales-76793115"}