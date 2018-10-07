Transcript for Doctors credit age of Thailand boys' soccer team for surviving inside the cave

An incredible ending to a mission that seemed impossible. Just days ago. All of twelve boys on their soccer coach rescued by a team of expert divers guiding them through these dark and flood how to tweak. A journey nearly three miles long and has not gotten in with outside the cave what you mean though. Really a moment of jubilation that nobody thought anybody here could pull off and he can imagine it cheers erupting in this country as the news was delivered. Across Thailand Angel girl I lose sight of police. Everybody who feel really is similar developed and. Classmates of the boys even making signs thinking the rescuers and calling them. Our Hugh growth estimate to a school that governor noting his former Thai navy seal Simone who none died a hero. After running out of oxygen to warn commission. And now the world to recovery just beginning for these borrowings under coach all in an isolation unit at a local hospital undergoing blood tests. At least two boys suffering from pneumonia but all fit to be happy and even to keep. They're not receiving medical and psychological evaluations. Doctors seeing very young age was a factor in surviving more than two weeks inside that cave. After the boys recover the London times is reporting that their parents play sending them to local monasteries to serve as monks were about two weeks to a month. That's the way of thinking Buddha for looking after them we're told. It is a common tradition there in movies to span. It was good for ABC news New York.

