A doctor’s perspective on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Tom Potokar, a plastic surgeon and founder of Interburns, documents the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza during a video diary clip.

May 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live