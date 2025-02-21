Doctors say the pope is not in danger of losing his life

Pope Francis has not yet fully recovered from illness, but he is not in danger of losing his life, his doctors say. Dr. Stephanie Widmer joins ABC News to discuss the latest.

February 21, 2025

