Transcript for Dog grabs microphone from reporter

Obama says this system is Damascus finds and then there's the suggestion on that is does that up with him just fascinates you more than it was at us about those who they of his eyes and with so wedges they. SEC didn't it seems that each week on the slightest not. I haven't had any endorsement as geeky. Also the person most especially as Clinton fund and while I seriously chest muscle defense is faces up some. Board always thought it says it's nice dish base back and occasionally you cling to boast about consumers that go well on the books make uploading mystique about though it. Back then has the let me ask wishes him. We didn't know. Yeah. I'm yeah. Opponent it was says it will unless it is finds yet but here's the city ocean a dual us that is some that would his map up Buffy waged yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.