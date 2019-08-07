Dolphin and calf swim up to tour boat

More
Spectators marveled at the pair as they swam with the boat off the coast of Padstow, England.
0:49 | 07/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dolphin and calf swim up to tour boat
There. And these yeah. Yeah. And car. You day. Feed the world. All whose married. And do you say yeah. Car. You say. Beat the world. All of whose married.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"Spectators marveled at the pair as they swam with the boat off the coast of Padstow, England.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64198051","title":"Dolphin and calf swim up to tour boat ","url":"/International/video/dolphin-calf-swim-tour-boat-64198051"}