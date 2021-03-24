Dolphins spotted in Venice canal

More
Dolphins were spotted in a Venice canal close to St. Mark's Square as the coast guard and wildlife specialists searched for the animals.
0:48 | 03/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dolphins spotted in Venice canal
Well you'll. ID. Yeah. Okay. A well. There's been indicted on this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Dolphins were spotted in a Venice canal close to St. Mark's Square as the coast guard and wildlife specialists searched for the animals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76652514","title":"Dolphins spotted in Venice canal","url":"/International/video/dolphins-spotted-venice-canal-76652514"}