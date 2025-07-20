Dozens of Palestinians killed while seeking aid, Gaza health officials say

At least 73 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while trying to get access to food, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. ABC News' Patrick Reevell reports.

July 20, 2025

