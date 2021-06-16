Dozens of sea lions swamp fishing boat

All aboard! Dozens of sea lions seeking to escape a pack of hunting killer whales in southern Chile surprised the crew of a fishing boat by trying to board it en masse.
1:42 | 06/16/21




{"duration":"1:42","description":"All aboard! Dozens of sea lions seeking to escape a pack of hunting killer whales in southern Chile surprised the crew of a fishing boat by trying to board it en masse.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78313871","title":"Dozens of sea lions swamp fishing boat","url":"/International/video/dozens-sea-lions-swamp-fishing-boat-78313871"}