-
Now Playing: Dramatic video shows flooding caused by Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: Tension between protesters and police escalates in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian tears through parts of the Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Falcon spreads its wings during takeoff on Etihad flight
-
Now Playing: Pope rescued by firefighters from elevator
-
Now Playing: New protests erupt in Hong Kong despite police ban
-
Now Playing: Residents in the Bahamas brace for a direct impact by Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: Stromboli volcano continues to erupt
-
Now Playing: Wooden Trump statue erected in Slovenia
-
Now Playing: Canadian man wins lottery after playing the same numbers for 30 years
-
Now Playing: Rare look inside China’s ‘re-education’ centers where Muslim citizens are detained
-
Now Playing: Artist depicts struggle of Hong Kong protests
-
Now Playing: Week in Pictures: Amazon burns, Hong Kong standoff, US Open
-
Now Playing: Groom turns up to wedding on a tank
-
Now Playing: Officer rescues person stuck between moving train and platform
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels foreign trip to monitor Dorian
-
Now Playing: 2 people injured when hot-air balloon loses control upon landing
-
Now Playing: Island volcano of Stromboli erupts right in front of tour boat
-
Now Playing: Inside London's historic Piccadilly Circus
-
Now Playing: Volcano in Italy erupts for 2nd time this summer