Drive-through testing facilities introduced in South Korea amid coronavirus spread

Drive-through testing facilities have been introduced in South Korea to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
3:00 | 03/02/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Drive-through testing facilities introduced in South Korea amid coronavirus spread
Coming back. I. That.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

