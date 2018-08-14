Transcript for Driver arrested for terrorism after crashing into barrier at British Parliament

We're gonna search overseas and with the big breaking news right now from London where car smashed into security barrier. Outside the Houses of Parliament moments ago injuring we're told several pedestrians. These are some of the images that were coming into the ABC news room moments after all of this and see the police their swarming that vehicle. Of course are a lot of police officers in that area of Westminster. On. Any given day. Detectives say the unidentified man was the only person in the car it's not known how. Many pedestrians were injured but we are told moments ago the Scotland Yard officials are saying that. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening so once again breaking news from London to live images right now. They've shut down the immediate area of parliament to security presence is still very thick there. Should also know parliament was not it could could in session there on their summer recess right now but the offices were open it happened during. Morning rush hour slots so very serious situation there. Again as such there are a lot of people who were probably walking those streets in the early morning hours there of London and that is an area that has been the scene of terror. Right now we're not exactly sure what was a reason for this incident we're gonna keep an eye on it and London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.