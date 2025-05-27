Driver in Liverpool parade ramming arrested for attempted murder

A 53-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder, reckless driving and being unfit to operate a vehicle after ramming into a crowd in Liverpool. ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports.

May 27, 2025

