Now Playing: Honoring former President Bush and a polar bear's birthday: World in Photos

Now Playing: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge throw party for military families

Now Playing: French government suspends gas tax hike after violent protests

Now Playing: Drone footage shows shark lurking below paddle boarder

Now Playing: Kayaker gets joined by humpback whales on outing

Now Playing: France suspends planned fuel tax increase after violent protests

Now Playing: Violent protests in Paris

Now Playing: Body found in search of missing woman in Costa Rica: Authorities

Now Playing: Soyuz spaceship, skiing Santas, Paris protests: World in Photos

Now Playing: Russian rocket launches successfully to the International Space Station

Now Playing: Hundreds of protesters clash with police in Paris near Arc de Triomphe

Now Playing: More violent protests in Paris leaves over 100 injured, hundreds arrested

Now Playing: Soyuz rocket blasts off for International Space Station in high-stakes launch

Now Playing: Israeli authorities recommend charges of bribery, fraud for Benjamin Netanyahu

Now Playing: Top US Navy admiral found dead in home

Now Playing: Hundred arrested in Paris protest

Now Playing: Car crashes into a school bus carrying 25 adults and children

Now Playing: Violent protests in Paris continue for the third straight weekend

Now Playing: Christmastime at Windsor Castle