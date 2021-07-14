Dubai now home to world’s deepest swimming pool

More
Here is a look at a new Dubai swimming pool that boasts being 15 meters deeper and four times bigger than any other pool in the world.
0:53 | 07/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dubai now home to world’s deepest swimming pool

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Here is a look at a new Dubai swimming pool that boasts being 15 meters deeper and four times bigger than any other pool in the world. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78831304","title":"Dubai now home to world’s deepest swimming pool ","url":"/International/video/dubai-now-home-worlds-deepest-swimming-pool-78831304"}