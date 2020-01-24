Duck strolls down snow-plowed streets

More
The aquatic bird waddled down vacant streets in Newfoundland and Labrador after the province received record snowfall.
0:58 | 01/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Duck strolls down snow-plowed streets
It can. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The aquatic bird waddled down vacant streets in Newfoundland and Labrador after the province received record snowfall. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68513667","title":"Duck strolls down snow-plowed streets","url":"/International/video/duck-strolls-snow-plowed-streets-68513667"}