Transcript for Duke and Duchess visit Melbourne

Let's go over to Australia for what and having. Royal baby watching her going to be following everything the royals do until that babies born and Prince Harry and Megan are actually in Melbourne today they're meeting with very excited fans and James long minutes tagging along. And has all the details four's James. Went down the beach in Melbourne and of course the latest leg of Harry in Megan's roll tour of Australia and Cingular. Hundreds if not thousands of people have been waiting in this city to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. We're up with a botanical gardens and I can tell you this it was amazing this the screening that silencing. People do do all the C wanna see Megan but it Harry as well it aisles screaming his name to one gun in the crowded. He went up and hug. Then she just totally broke down up they hunt that was quite a thing to see today the royal couple of things but in that time. A visiting local initiatives that I plays that hard particularly around things that I think SBC some of the themes. That we've come to sage David Magen Harry around diversity around marginalized communities around winning. One of the act camp my latest if they visited was that this gal can campaign. Which is. Campaign to out women of all shapes and sizes. Get more active semi filled beach baloney we still married to an activities that Megan was taking part in I think Melbourne. Really speaks to the strength of this couple it's a young dive Malden city. People hail. Out city taking the royal couple that and I team's long whenever Melbourne Australia thanks James.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.