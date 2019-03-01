Dust devil takes paraglider pilot for a ride

Terrifying footage captures a paraglider being launched into the air by a dust devil that formed suddenly in Australia. Fortunately, no one was injured.
1:01 | 01/03/19

The not. Yeah. Yeah. For my time.

