Ecosystem found beneath broken Antarctic iceberg

An iceberg the size of Chicago broke off of an Antarctic ice shelf to reveal a thriving ecosystem below, according to researchers.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live