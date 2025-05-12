Edan Alexander reunites with family after being freed from Hamas captivity

Footage released by an IDF spokesperson shows Edan Alexander's mother, Yael Alexander, reuniting with her son following his release from Hamas custody after being held hostage for 584 days.

May 12, 2025

