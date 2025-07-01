Eiffel Tower closes early amid European heat wave

Temperatures in Paris are expected to reach 38.3 degrees Celsius, approximately 101 degrees Fahrenheit, on Tuesday.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live